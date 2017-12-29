Bhopal: Town reels under civic problems

Ganjb Asoda: The municipality appears to be in state of chaos as it has failed to address the civic problems. Problems related to cleanliness, drinking water and electricity supply have been badly hit. As far as cleanliness is concerned, there are 24 wards in the city but there are hardly any arrangements for cleanliness in them. The drains in these wards are choked. The laying of pipe lines has come as a problem as roads are being dug for them.

Roads are in bad shape. The water pipelines are in damaged condition which is affecting water supply. The fee for new water connection has been hiked which common man can’t afford. Though the council is pushing for slashing of the fee but nothing concrete has come out. Corporators too have stopped coming in the council’s meeting as they are emphasising on slashing of the fee.

All this is affecting the developmental works in the city. The chief medical officer of the municipality too holds a temporary charge.