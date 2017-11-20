Bhopal: Toddler loses battle to heart disease

Bhopal: Battling cyanotic congenital heart disease, a one-year-old boy breathed his last on Sunday morning at a maternity care, even as the family was planning to fly him for further treatment. The family had sought help from State and union government for air ambulance and had received positive response, however before they could arrive on a decision, the baby died fighting the disease.

Yuvan, son of Ajay Kushwah, had CCHD from the every birth. After being diagnosed the ailment the family had taken the infant to AIIMS, Delhi and a hospital in Bangalore. The baby was undergoing treatment at Roshan Maternity Care, Govind Garden. The baby was put on ventilator, however, he showed no sign of improvement.

Boy’s relatives had tweeted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj for an air ambulance. CMHO and CM PS SK Mishra were in regular touch with the family over the issue.

Dr Rakeh Sukheja, who was treating the toddler in Bhopal, said, “CCHD causes low levels of oxygen in the blood. A common symptom is a bluish tint to the skin, called cyanosis. The family had taken the baby to AIIMS, Delhi and a hospital in Bangalore. For the last two months, he was under my supervision.

Stating that the baby had suffered a cardiac arrest earlier too, the doctor said that his condition had deteriorated and he was put on ventilator for oxygen support but there was no sign of improvement. The relatives had planned to fly baby for operation and had sought government’s help to provide an air ambulance. The family had tweeted CM Chouhan and also MEA Swaraj requesting them to arrange for an air ambulance. Though the family was yet to decide on the place and the hospital for further treatment, the CM House had immediately responded assuring for all possible help. Chief minister PS SK Mishra and CMHO were in regular touch for any development, however the baby breathed his last here on Sunday.