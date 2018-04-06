Bhopal: ‘To give justice to Priti from every part of state nyay yatra will be taken out: Singh

Bhopal: The flame of Priti Raghuvanshi suicide will burn the misgovernance of the15-year BJP government of the state, said leader of opposition Ajay Singh while addressing the nyay yatra in Udaipura, on Thursday. Congress party has launched the two-day nyay yatra (justice rally) from the native place of deceased Priti Raghuvanshi.

The motive of the rally is to bring forward the failure of the state government in controlling crime against women and also to give justice to the daughter-in-law of PWD minister Rampal Singh, Priti Raghuvanshi. Priti had committed suicide on March 16 following the pressure from the minister’s family.

Singh said, “To give justice to the deceased Priti from every part of the state the nyay yatra will be taken out and will disclose the transgression working of the government.” Singh alleged that in the state two types of law are working, one for the common man and one for BJP leaders and their families.

“An incident took place in the state in which the CM constituted a special law of capital punishment, but when it comes to his own party member the definition changes,” he alleged. Shiv-raj has turned into Gundaraj. In the governance of fake Mama harassment cases of women including girls and minors in the state has become the topper in the nation, alleged state Congress president Arun Yadav.

Yadav asked, “Today 20 days have passed, but the police have not registered the case in the death of Priti. Due to political pressure the police are not taking any action against PWD minister Rampal Singh and his son and the husband of Priti, Brijesh Singh, this is how the CM claims that government is ready to save girls and punish the harassers.”

In the three hour demonstration at Udaipura the family members of the deceased Priti including her brothers Neeraj, Deepak and her father, cousin brother Manjeet and other community members and villagers participated. Naya Yatra will reach Bhopal on Friday and will conclude at Iqbal Maidan.