Bhopal: Threat to MP tigress Sundari as it kills another man in Odisha

Sundari, the first dislocated tigress from MP’s Bandhavgarh, to Odisha, killed a man in Satkosia tiger reserve on Sunday. The threat to her life has increased after the incident as this was the second incident of a man being mauled by the tigress. Trinath Sahoo of Tainsi village in Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) was attacked while he was on fishing that day. Unfortunately the incident took place when a team of forest officials was on their way to warn the villagers about the big cat that was around. The villagers staged a protest as the news spread. The team of forest officials was detained by the irate villagers.

A police van was vandalized while the villagers blocked the highway. Villagers have been raising voice against the release of the tigress Sundari right from the very beginning. A man was reportedly killed on September 13 by the tigress in Hatibari village after which the locals had torched various properties of the forest department in STR. Forest activist, Ajay Dubey said that he was in touch with the officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and would be meeting them in New Delhi on Thursday. “We have already warned the NTCA officials about threat to Sundari’s life and have demanded that the tigress be sent back to MP,” said Dubey.