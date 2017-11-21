Bhopal: Those involved in crime against women to lose driving licences: CM

Bhopal: The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, directed that the driving licences of persons found involved in crimes against women should be cancelled. Conferring with district collectors and SPs through video-conferencing, he said that providing security to women was the topmost priority of the government and no carelessness would be tolerated in registration and investigation of such complaints.

He said that the prosecution should ensure that those committing crimes against women are handed down the severest-possible punishment. He directed the officers to visit schools, colleges, hostels, coaching centres and juvenile delinquent homes to ensure that the security arrangements for girls are adequate.

Dwelling on the Bhavantar scheme, the chief minister said that it was a “wonderful” scheme for protecting the interests of the farmers, which has drawn the attention of the entire nation. He directed the officers to ensure that the correct amount is transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers. On November 22, 1.35 lakh farmers will be paid the amount due to them under the scheme.

Chouhan told the collectors of Harda, Bhopal, Dewas, Sehore and Narsinghpur to visit the Mandis to find out why the price of Urad has dipped in their districts. If necessary, he said, the auctions should be cancelled and it should be ensured that the farmers get remunerative prices for their produce. He said that the officers should also ensure that the amount to be paid to the farmers under crop insurance scheme is paid in time.

Bhavantar a ‘gamble’; implementing it, daredevilry: Chouhan

While the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described the Bhavantar Scheme as ‘wonderful’ in his interaction with the collectors on Monday and has been labelling it as a never-before pro-farmer initiative in the past, he described it as a ‘gamble; at a programme organised to mark the conclusion of the Co-operatives Week. “Implementing the scheme was a gamble, an act of daredevilry”, he said.