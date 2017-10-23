Bhopal: This Chhath puja, let’s spread message of unity in diversity

Bhopal: At a time when various forces are active dividing the Indian society in the name of religion, Bhojpuri Ekta Manch in the city is all set to spread the message of Unity in diversity as they gear up to celebrate Chhath Puja. Other groups, associated with the Bhojpuri community, have lined up several programmes highlighting the idea of ‘cleanliness,’ ‘women empowerment’ and ‘save girl child’ during the Chhath puja. The fourday festival will begin from October 24 to 27.

President of Bhojpuri Ekta Manch, Kunwar Prasad who has been organising Chhath puja, told Free Press: “We have been organising Chhath puja in Bhopal for last 60 years. But this year, we have decided to celebrate it with the message of unity in diversity. And for this, we have invited the dharm gurus (religious leaders) of all religions.” “See, we are Indian. The people of various religions

and communities live in the country and celebrate their festival together. We are also culturally very rich. So, we want to associate the people especially youngsters to Indian culture and also send the message of unity in diversity among them,” said Prasad.

If the people of other religions and communities can participate in festival like Gudi Padwa together then why not Chhath, he added. Giving the detail of the programme, Prasad that as Chhath puja is connected with cleanliness, they have launched a drive to cleanup all the 13 ghats in the city. And they, with the help of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), will also clean up the water bodies where the community women will perform puja. The campaign will began from Sheetaldham Ki Bagiya, near Kamla Park on Sunday in the presence of religious leaders belonging to Hindu, Buddhism, Christian and Sikh. Besides, deepdaan of 5100 diyas (earthen lamps), Nauka Vihar, pushpa varsha and fireworks will be the major attraction of the festival.

The performance of Bhojpuri singer Raj Sharma and Anmol will also be held at Sheetaldham ki Bagiya on October 26, he informed. Pankaj Kumar, media inchange of Bhojpuri Bhashi Vikas Sangh, said, “We have been organising Chhath puja at 5 No. Ghat, Shivaji Nagar for last 20 years. Cleanliness is part of the festival. So, we have launched a Swachchhta Abhiyan (cleanliness campaign) to send out the message of cleanliness in collaboration with Bhopal Municipal Corporation and CPA. Under this drive, we will clean ghat and water body at 5 No.” “Besides cleanliness, Chhath is also a symbol of women empowerment.

Some traditional chhath songs which send out the message of women empowerment and save girl child will also be presented by Bhojpuri singer Mithlesh Giri, Rakesh Vishwakarma and Mithlesh Rai on October 26. Colorful fireworks and deepdaan will also be part of the festival,” Kumar informed. Rajeshwar Singh, president of BHEL, Chhath Puja Utsav Samiti informing about the celebration their committee will be holding said, “We have been organising the puja for 60 years at Vrindavan Ghat, Barkheda. We celebrate the festival every year on different themes.

Last year, our theme was based on martyrs but this year, it will be on cleanliness. We will install a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the ghat to send out the message of cleanliness. Besides that, a tableau on daliya (cane made basket) will also install here.”