Bhopal: These local netizens use social media for good cause

Bhopal: Most of us use social media for posting photographs to update daily activities, but there are some local youth are using the platform to raise awareness in society about environment, wildlife, heritage and stop child begging.

On the eve of social Media Day which falls on June 30, these young netizens shared their experiences to Free Press. They said that they have chosen the social media for creating awareness because it is such a platform through which they can reach a large number of people across the world.

But at the same time, they also said that ground work is also essential. No drive can be successful without it. To recognise and celebrate social media’s impact on global communication, Mashable (digital media websites) launched Social Media Day June 30. Excerpts:

Akshat Shrivastava, 23, founder of ‘We Sparrow’

I have made the page ‘We Sparrow’ on social media including facebook, twitter and whatsapp in January 2017 to motivate people towards sparrow conservation. We also post photographs and video of the people who provide nest and feed birds in reality to motivate others. Now we have more than 100 volunteers, of these 50 from Bhopal and 1500 followers on facebook.

I began the work from my home only and now we have now 25 plus sparrows. Besides, we also run cleaning campaign in parks in the city and especially work to beat plastic pollution. We motivate the people to use cloth and paper bags as much as they can. I have done engineering in 2016, and now doing certificate course in Ornithology from BNHS, Mumbai.

Nikhil Raut, 24, Wildlife Conservationist

I have been working for wildlife conservation especially snakes for past 10 years through facebook and now I have 3000 followers on it. Most of people in our society are not aware about snakes, and they believe in myths that snakes drink milk, there is poison in the tail of red snakes, some snakes have two mouths etc.

So we aware the people saying all these are myths not facts and also inform them that we all should take proper treatment when snake bites us. I also made a whatsapp group ‘Volunteer Hub’ for the awareness work last year and now we have 150 members. I am associated with WWF (World Wild Fund). I have done electrical engineering and one month training from Madras Crocodile Trust.

Sachin Joshi, 32, founder of IG Bhopal

I work as zonal sales manager in Rudix Mobile Application Company but photography is my hobby and passion. And I have started ‘IG Bhopal 2016’ along with five members to give a platform for budding and mobile photographers. Now, we have 300 members in Bhopal and around 13200 followers on social media. We also organise International photography exhibitions every year.

Besides, we have also organised photography competition on gender equality and photo walk time to time to create awareness among people towards heritage and wildlife conservation. Besides social media including Instagram, facebook and twitter, we also have its website.

Ashish Sharma, 29, social activist

I was mechanical engineer in a private company but I left job one year to check child begging across the country. One day I met a nine-year-old boy who was begging and later found that he was drug addict. I got him admitted to a rehabilitation centre and saved his life. I also saved lives of eight more children who used to beg. And from then I have decided to take steps to check child begging.

And I have started the drive from social media including facebook, whatsapp, and twitter. I used social media to reach large number of people across country but it is not sufficient. Ground work is also essential. And I think, no drive can be successful without ground work. So, I also march for stop child begging and till now I have walked 17000km. And my 157 followers across country are also walking for the same cause.