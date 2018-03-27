Bhopal: Theatre artistes rue lack of ‘ticket’ audience

Bhopal: On World Theatre Day, which falls on March 27, Free Press spoke to some theatre artistes of the state who have achieved name and fame to know the condition of theatre nowadays. They said that the condition of theatre artistes is far better than what it was earlier, but the audience doesn’t want to see plays by buying tickets. Some of them also said though theatre activities have intensified in Bhopal, the city does not have theatre movements. Excerpts:

Alok Chatterjee

Condition is good but there is no ticket audience in Bhopal yet. We talk about World Theatre Day but most of the audience comes to see Hindi plays here. A large number of Bengalis, Maharashtrians and Malayalis live in Bhopal, but their presence was negligible in Bangla, Marathi and Malyalam plays, staged in 8th Theatre Olympics in the city.

Also, there is no theatre for English play in the city. The condition of Hindi plays is also not very satisfactory. We have hardly seen any rush in 8 or 10 shows in a Hindi play. The audience who comes to watch Hindi plays just because either they are invited or get pass or are acquainted.

But the condition is not same in Sagar, Jabalpur and Raipur. Audience go there to see plays buying ticket of Rs 100 to 200 but the audience of Bhopal don’t even buy ticket of Rs 50. Also, there is neither any script bank nor any quality magazines on theatre published from the Bhopal. Everything has become commercial now. Though, theatre activities have intensified, the city does not have theatre movements.

Govind Namdev

I think that there is very favourable and exciting condition in Bhopal as well as MP. Its quantity has increased. Earlier, when Bharat Bhawan was not built, people used to do theatre as hobby but now they have become serious. Earlier we used to say that there is no money in theatre but now it is not so. Government has become favourable.

They are giving grant, job and salary to those who are working seriously in the field. Even plays and theatre workshop are being staged in small towns and cities. Initially we cried, but now fare happy. There are groups whose plays are admired but audience will have to take initiative and purchase ticket. If the audience in Sagar can buy tickets, why not Bhopal?

Saroj Sharma

If we compare from the last 20 years, it is far better now. Young generation is associating with theatre and they are doing well. Doing good and bad doesn’t matter here. The important thing is that they are passionate to do theatre and their approach and vision should be clear. I wish that theatre grows more. But at the same time we also hope for positive attitude from MP government towards theatre and artistes in the city.

Bharat Bhawan is the only prestigious art complex in India and artistes across country even abroad come to perform here but it is very sad and injustice with the local artistes if the Bhawan stops giving its hall on rent to private institutions for plays. I think, the artistes who are doing theatre seriously should get chance to perform on the basis of screening of plays by any selection committee of the Bhawan.

Vaseem Khan

The condition of theatre is quiet better than earlier. Around 40 years back, people didn’t come to see plays. We had to request them to come. We used to sell ticket worth Rs 5 with lot of difficulty. But now the situation has changed. Nowadays, govt is also supporting. Now, theatre is being taught in educational institutions.

Now, the only problem is that people don’t buy tickets for plays. We also have objection from National School of Drama as to why they are getting charged tickets for plays which is being staged under 8th Theatre Olympics in Bhopal. Why they are making wrong habit among audience to see plays without ticket. And due to this reason some artistes boycotted the festival.

Irfan Saurabh

The condition of Hindi theatre in Bhopal is better than earlier. People are doing theatre individually, without the government’s support. And no doubt, it will grow more if the festival like Theatre Olympics is organised. I appreciate the great initiative of NSD to associate the young generation with theatre. Being artistes, we should also know what is going on in the world of theatre. Such type of festival helps us to enhance our vision.