Bhopal teen lands up in Mumbai to meet Salman

Bhopal: A 16-year-old girl, who is a big fan of Bollywood star Salman Khan reached his bungalow in Mumbai after running away from home. The teenager was reported missing by her parents in Bhopal’s Bairasia police station few days back. The girl had left home stating that she is going to receive her scholarship from the school but reached Mumbai without telling anyone.

However, after reaching Mumbai when she was trying to scale the boundary wall of Salman Khan’s residence-Galaxy Apartment, she was caught by the security personnel and was handed over to Bandra police. Later the Bairasia police of Bhopal was informed about the girl where a missing person complaint was registered by her parents. A police team has left for Mumbai by train on Tuesday to bring back the girl.

According to SDOP Bairasia, Sanjeev Pathak, the girl, a resident of Tarawli village is a student of class X in Gyan Gangotri School. Her father Suresh Jaat (39) who is a farmer told police that on Monday she left home saying that she is going to school for taking scholarship fee but she didn’t return home after which a missing person complaint was lodged at Bairasia police station.

On Tuesday, Bandra police informed Bairasia police that the missing girl has been traced in Mumbai. She had scaled boundary wall of residence of Galaxy Apartment and when she was caught by security personnel, she broke down in tears and told them that she wanted to meet Salman Khan.

ASP Sameer Yadav said that the star-struck girl daily used to go to watch an ongoing shooting of a movie-Udaan in Bairasia and after returning home, she would try and copy the actors. She became so obsessed with the film shooting that she ran away to Mumbai where she was traced by Bandra police and the mobile phone she was carrying has been seized by the police. A police team has been sent to Mumbai to bring back the girl and detailed statement would be taken of the girl once she arrives in Bhopal regarding how she reached Mumbai.