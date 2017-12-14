Bhopal: Technical snags create problem for candidates

Bhopal: The candidates appearing for police recruitment examination are facing problems due to technical snags and mismatch of data. The candidates who have passed the written examination are required to appear for physical proficiency test. This test is being conducted in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar and Gwalior from December 10 to 22.

When the candidates had appeared for written examination, their biometric presence was registered through software. This included their fingerprints, which were tallied from their Adhar cards.

Now that they are appearing for physical examination, their data is not matching with what is already fed in software. The candidates are facing this problem at all the centres. They have to wait for long hours till software clears their data. In the physical proficiency test, the candidates have to run, do long jump and show their mettle in shot put throw.

The next level of examination will be held at district headquarters during which their height, weight, chest will be measured and documents will be verified. About 78,000 candidates will appear for next round of examination.

Additional director general of police (recruitment) Pragya Richa Shrivastava said that the department is doing its best to make selection process transparent for which data are required to be matched. The candidates wear radio frequency bands, which record all physical activities and send it to server. “This is the best way, the most transparent way to conduct the exam,” she said.