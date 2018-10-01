Bhopal: Teachers tonsure heads demanding change in post name

Representatives of Sahayak Shikshak Sangh shaved their heads in protest demanding change of name of their posts on Sunday. Teachers gathered at Chinar Park also gave ultimatum to the state government to fulfill its promise or else face consequences in the upcoming elections. Coordinator of the Shikshak Sangh, Subhash Sharma said that three teachers got their head tonsured in protest, they include Deepti Gaurya from Hoshangabad, Subhash Sharma and Haricharan Thakur both from Bhopal.

Stating that government was not fulfilling its promise, Sharma said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promise several times that the name of the post would be changed and seniority provided. Even the school education minister had promised but they all went back on their promises leaving them with no option but to protest. “If our demand is not brought in the cabinet on Monday we will decide on our future strategy,” warned Sharma. He also said that there are more than 74,000 teachers of his ilk across the state and they will all work against Shivraj and the BJP in the upcoming elections.