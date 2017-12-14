Bhopal: Stung by criticism, govt may withdraw Bhavantar scheme

Bhopal: Shaken by the flak the Bhavantar scheme has drawn from different quarters in last couple of months, the state government is finding it difficult to continue. The scheme was touted as a unique solution to the problem of the farmers not getting remunerative price for their produce. Seven kharif crops were included under the scheme.

The government may wind up Bhavantar scheme after making payments to the farmers who had registered themselves under the scheme. The scheme may not be extended for upcoming rabi season.

Around 28 lakh farmers in the state grow wheat, grams, mustard and masoor in the rabi season. The agriculture department is dragging its feet on implementing the scheme for them. According to agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen, the government is yet to decide whether the scheme would continue.

Bisen said that the government will continue the purchase of wheat on MSP. It will keep a watch on the prices of other rabi crops but there are no plans for registration of farmers under the Bhavantar scheme. “We will try to ensure that the prices don’t fall below MSP,” he said.

While announcing Bhavantar scheme for kharif crops, the government had stated that it would continue in the rabi season. But now it seems to have developed cold feet. A sum of Rs 139 crore has been already been reimbursed to farmers as difference between the sale price and model rates. Another sum of Rs 800 crore has to be paid to farmers who sold their produce in November. The government feels that the scheme was a drain on the state exchequer. Hence, it is preparing to withdraw it.

Farmers not interested

The government had opened registrations under the scheme from November 15 to 25 presuming that the farmers, impressed by the reimbursement, would come forward in large numbers for getting their names registered. But it faced disappointment. Of 34 lakh farmers who had registered in the first phase, only 16,000 got themselves re-registered.

And that too when the officials agreed to accept registration applications manually, instead of online, as was decided earlier. The poor response convinced the government that the farmers are not interested in the scheme.