Bhopal: Students use social media to seek votes

Bhopal: Candidates fighting for student union elections to be held on Monday used social media and phone calls for canvassing. What forced the students to opt for social media was an order by the department of higher education (DHE) that the candidate should not use big banners, posters, graffiti and microphones during campaigning.

Even though the campuses were closed on Sunday, a few students were seen campaigning through handmade posters on paper sheets. Some of them also visited home of their friends to ask for vote.

Shraddha Chaudhary, B Com II year at MLB said, “We are very excited about elections. Despite knowing today is Sunday, we reached college at 11 am. We made two posters on paper sheets and in which wrote, ‘Please vote for me’ and posted this on social media including WhatsApp and FB with my photograph.”

Vikas Shukla, B SC final year student at MVM College said, “We are active from the day elections were announced and started campaigning. As per the guideline, we can’t use any posters and banners, so we are asking vote through social media. We also phoned our friends and asked for vote by saying if you want any development for college and education system, please vote for us. Badlav ke liye vote jaroori hai…”

Poorvi Chaturvedi, a third year student of MA (Economics) said, “We started campaigning early. We believe in capacity building and always say if we are right, then vote for us.” Ravi Pawar, final year student of BBA said, “It is unfortunate that today is Sunday. We didn’t get enough time for campaigning. We are seeking votes by visiting homes of our friends. And we also used social media.”