Bhopal: Students’ union polls notification released, polling on October 30

Bhopal: The process for the much awaited student’s union elections began on Monday with the release of notification and poll schedule by the higher education department. The polling will take place on October 30. The students’ union election will be held in 532 government and semi government colleges of the state. Following the issuance of the notification, declared the names of the convenor for the polls.

The lists of voters will be prepared on Tuesday, and it will be declared next day. On Thursday the claims and objections will be called. On October 27 the revised voter list will be published. On October 28 the contestants will file their nomination from 10 am to 11 am. The nomination forms will be checked till noon and thereafter the first list of valid candidates will be published.

From 12.30 pm to 1 pm the claims and objections will be called. From 1 pm to 2 pm the revised second list will be published. From 2 to 2.30 pm the candidates can withdraw their nominations. From 2.30 to 3.30 pm the last list of valid candidates will be published. In the classes where none of the candidates have filed the nominations, the convenor will publish the names of the candidates according to the merit. From 3.30 pm till the work is completed, the preparation of polling stations to elect the class representative and the polling booth will be set up.

The candidates will having only few hours to carry out their election campaign and on Oct 29, which is Sunday the candidates will get time to campaign till 6 pm. On 30th the polling will start from 8 am and will conclude at 10, from 10 to 10.30 am the counting of votes will be done and result will be declared thereafter.

From 11 to 12 noon the list of winners will be declared and these elected members will then elect the other office bearers. From 12 noon to 1 pm the nominations for other posts like president, vice president secretary and others will be submitted. From 1 pm to 3.30 pm the nominations forms will be checked, claims and objections will be called and the candidate can withdraw their nomination forms.

From 3.30 to 4.30 pm the polling will be done for the posts. From 4.30 the results will be declared and after the swearing ceremony will be conducted.