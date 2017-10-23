Bhopal: Students’ union election notification today

Bhopal: The state government will issue notification for students’ union elections in the government colleges on Monday. The private colleges and universities have been kept aside from participating in the elections to be held on October 30.

The long awaited demand of student’s union to conduct elections in the colleges will be realised on October 30. Hundreds of students would participate in polls to elect their leaders on the day. On October 18, the higher education department had issued the letter stating to conduct the elections. However, the elections will be conducted only in government and semi government colleges. In the state there are seven government universities, 457 government colleges and 75 semi-government colleges and elections will be conducted in these institutions only.

Around 789 private colleges and private universities will not be part of the students’ union elections. Both NSUI and ABVP are protesting the government decision of keeping a large number students studying in private colleges from participating in the polls.

NSUI state spokesperson Vivek Tripathi alleged that colleges situated in rural areas and specially private colleges are facing a lot of problems and their issues will not be raised up in absence of elected students bodes. “The half-hearted decision of the government will fail the very purpose of the student’s union. Various demands of students of private college will go unheard as they will have no leaders to take up their issues before the college administration,” he claimed. We will knock the court’s door against the government decision, he added.

Meanwhile, the ABVP has expressed concern over election pattern and the timing set by the government. Neelesh Joshi informed that on October 28, nomination forms will be submitted from 9 am to 1 pm and in the evening, the forms could be withdraw. On Sunday- October 29 – the candidate will campaign and on Monday the polling will be conducted. “How it is possible that the campaign will be conducted on Sunday which is a holiday, the government should rethink on the schedule, he said.