Bhopal: Students take fair route to success, incidents of cheatings on decline

Bhopal: The figure says it all. The students here in the state believe in clearing their exams by all fair means as the number of incidents of cheating during MP Board examinations has seen a significant decline in last four years. This year as many as 2085 students were caught copying in exams, which is half the number of children caught in the act in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, around 2254 students were caught cheating during exams, while this figure was 4067 in 2016 and almost double 4406 in 2015.

In all 2,085 students were caught cheating during the board examinations which concluded on Tuesday, said MP Board of Secondary Examination chairperson SR Mohanty during a press briefing here at board office on Tuesday. The papers of only disabled students are remaining and they will continue till April 25, he informed. This year the MP Board of Secondary Education prepared a separate exam schedule for around 2000 disabled students by keeping a gap of three days in between two papers.

The MP Board conducted the examinations for around 19 lakh students including of class X and class XII at 3893 centers in 51 districts across the state. The number of students caught cheating declined from 4406 in 2015 to further 4067 in 2016 and significantly 2254 in 2017. This year only 2085 cases of cheating were reported all across the state.In seven districts no student was caught in the act, while in 18 districts less than ten complaints of copying were received. The maximum incidents of copying were reported from Morena, Betul and Dindori of the state.

The Board has successfully completed the examination without a complaint of mass copying and paper leak on Whatsapp.

Around 42891 students applied online from February 1-28 for data correction after the issuance of admit card. The facility was offered for the first time by the board.