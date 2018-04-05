Bhopal: Students present ‘Julius Caesar’ in Hindi for theatre lovers

Bhopal: A Hindi play ‘Julius Caesar’ was staged at MP School of Drama (MPSD) on Wednesday. It was fourth drama presentation of MPSD’s students of batch 2017-18. It was directed by K K Rajan and translated into Hindi by Arvind Kumar The Tragedy of Julius Caesar is a history play and tragedy by William Shakespeare, believed to have been written in 1599.

It is one of several plays written by Shakespeare based on true events from Roman history, which also include Coriolanus and Antony and Cleopatra. Although the play is named Julius Caesar, Brutus speaks more than four times as many lines as the title character; and the central psychological drama of the play focuses on Brutus’ struggle between the conflicting demands of honour, patriotism, and friendship.

The play opens with two tribunes discovering the commoners of Rome celebrating Julius Caesar’s triumphant return from defeating the sons of his military rival, Pompey. The tribunes, insulting the crowd for their change in loyalty from Pompey to Caesar, attempt to end the festivities and break up the commoners, who return the insults.

During the feast of Lupercal, Caesar holds a victory parade and a soothsayer warns him to “Beware the ides of March”, which he ignores. Meanwhile, Cassius attempts to convince Brutus to join his conspiracy to kill Caesar. Although Brutus, friendly towards Caesar, is hesitant to kill him, he agrees that Caesar may be abusing his power.

They then hear from Casca that Mark Antony has offered Caesar the crown of Rome three times and that each time Caesar refused it with increasing reluctance. On the eve of the ides of March, the conspirators meet and reveal that they have forged letters of support from the Roman people to tempt Brutus into joining.

Brutus reads the letters and, after much moral debate, decides to join the conspiracy, thinking that Caesar should be killed to prevent him from doing anything against the people of Rome if he were ever to be crowned. Set, costumes and music of Shakespearean era were used aptly. The same play will staged with different casts will staged on Thursday.