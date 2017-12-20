Bhopal: Students made to serve snacks to education minister at children festival

Bhopal: A controversy erupted after children were seen serving snacks and refreshments to school education minister Vijay Shah and other VIPs present at the inaugural function of three-day national level children festival ‘Bal Rang’, here on Tuesday. It was quite shocking for many to find while some schoolchildren were performing dance and other cultural activities on stage, a few were busy providing butler service to the

minister, whose school education department had some times ago issued a circular ordering other than academic activities students should not be engaged in work like cleaning school, fetching water or attending political rallies.

On being asked about the involvement of children in butler services in contrast to his order, the minister said “There is nothing wrong in it. This too is a lesson of life”. However, directorate of public information (DPI) director Anju Pawan Bhadoria criticised the incident and said that “It is

not at all a fair practice to make students perform any non-academic work. I will take action in the matter and ensure that these things never repeat in future”.

Congress chief spokesperson KK Mishra too condemned the act and came down heavy on the minister and his school education department for

hailing the involvement of children in butler service. “It is shameful for the minister as well as the department to force children in butler service at a national level programme while others were taking part in cultural activities on stage. It was shocking to see despite his department’s notification ordering not to involve schoolchildren in any work other than studies the students were serving snacks to the minister and the other guests,” Mishra said.

However, as the controversy flared up, the children providing butler service were removed and other staff pressed into service.