Bhopal: Student Union Polls: Aggrieved NSUI alleges govt bias, to blacken faces of ‘dishonest’ professors

Bhopal: Post student union elections, National Students Union of India (NSUI) has decided to recognise honest professors and at the same time blacken faces of the dishonest ones, said state president of the student wing of the Congress party, Vipin Vankhere while talking to media here on Sunday.

With the election process reaching its last step, campaigning for the student union election concluded at 6 pm on Sunday. The polling will be held in colleges on Monday followed by declaration of the results the same day.

However, protesting against the ‘very short period’ granted by the government for election campaigning and alleged bias of authorities to favour their long-time rival ABVP, the NSUI members staged a demonstration in front of Nutan College on Sunday and demanded the government to conduct the polling under CCTV camera surveillance.

The candidates had only few hours to launch and finish their election campaign, the protesters rued. Taking a dig at the government, Vankehre said the real face of the state government had been exposed, when a student was killed by members of Hindu Chatra Sena in Neemuch.

“Now, the government is trying to sabotage the elections and ensure that the student wing of RSS, ABVP gains majority. Principals of several colleges in the state have manipulated the election procedure to fulfil the wish of the government,” Vankehre alleged, adding that “Now the election is not between the ABVP and NSUI; rather, the fight is now between the NSUI and state government, as college administration too is working as an agent of ABVP.”

According to schedule, the polling will start at around 8 am on Monday and conclude at 10 am, followed by counting and declaration of results anytime between 11 am and 12 noon. Post declaration of the results, the winners will further proceed ahead with electing other office bearers. Nominations for other posts including president, vice president and secretary will be submitted between 12 noon and 1 pm. Between 1 pm and 3.30 pm the nomination forms will be checked and claims and objections will be raised. A candidate can withdraw their nomination by that time.

From 3.30 to 4.30 pm the polling will be done for the posts and at 4.30 pm the results will be declared followed by swearing ceremony.