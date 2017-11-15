Bhopal: Striking students to meet MP CJ today, seek ouster of director

Bhopal: National Law Institute University striking students will meet High Court Chief Justice Hemant Gupta on Wednesday seeking ouster of institute director S S Singh. The students have accused him of running the institute without any accountability and transparency. He is also facing the allegations of sexism and casteism levelled by girl students.

Spearheading the sit-in protest, the (NLIU)’s students on Tuesday circulated pamphlets mentioning about the ‘missing’ director who allegedly promotes casteism, favouritism on the campus. They charged him of passing sexist remark against girl students and harassing then in the name of wearing dresses.

The director allegedly had called the girl a “s***” and forced to give undertaking for dressing properly and not committing “mistake” in future. Director is alleged to have said that if girls put on such dresses, they look like ‘s***’.

Rohit Kumar, one of striking students, said that a delegation of around 10 students will call upon Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh Hemant Gupta and put before him their grievances and complaint against Institute director. We are also going to meet Chief Justice and hope that it would definitely put an end to this crisis, he added.

In a bid to end the impasse, the government on Monday had sent, principal secretary law P S Saxena and higher education commissioner Neeraj Mandloi who held talks with the protesting students. They must have given their feedback to Chief Secretary, Kumar informed. Their visit came following the direction of the HC Chief Justice to inquire into the agitation on NLIU campus. Police personnel have been deployed at the protest site in the institute to avert any untoward incidence.