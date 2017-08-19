Bhopal: Strengthen people to people contact, says Swaraj

Bhopal: Muslims in Indonesia make idols Lord Hanuman and believe it to be part of their culture said external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj while addressing the delegates at Indo-ASEAN Summit here emphasising on strengthening cooperation and communications among youths of the Asean nations.

Much to our surprise, Indonesian Muslims’ say that “Dharm Badla Hai, Purkhe Nahi” (we have change the religion and not the forefather) and this very much reflects that they have moved but they strongly remain connected to their roots and have not forgotten their culture, minister said addressing the session of the six-day India-Asean youth summit at Hotel Jahan Numah Palace on Friday.

“Muslims make idol of Lord Hanuman. It was surprising for all of us. When the then PM Atal Behari Vajpayee was on visit to Indonesia, we saw Muslims making Hanuman Idols. We were shocked to see, ”said Swaraj adding that When we asked, Muslims said that “Dharm Badla Hai, Purkha Nahi” (we have changed religion, not forefather). This reply from Indonesian Muslims reflects that everything is same and what they have learnt from forefathers still remains very much with them.

Stressing on the need for stronger people to people contact and open communication, the minister told the delegates of the 10 countries that youths should continue to interact with each other though social media to strengthen their relations and improve their bonding.

Stating that these nations share many common things, the minister said Ramayan is common in all the 10 countries which are under umbrella of Indo- ASEAN—Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

“ I will ensure that in future whenever any international convention is held, there will be a youth summit too. So that youths should come and share their views on issues like skill development, entrepreneurs, culture, tradition, trade etc.” “ Youths should avail the opportunity of such International summit this gives them opportunity to make new friends, and also help them in their future endeavor”, said the minister.