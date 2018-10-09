Bhopal: Stolen router leaves Bank Of India’s working paralysed

A hi-tech router, which connects core networking and computers systems, has been stolen from Bank of India (BoI), Piplani branch intermittent night of Sunday and Monday. Police have registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants. Chief manager Prabhat Bhatnagar told Free Press, “The thieves broke eight locks, made CCTV cameras non operational by using spray. Only router which cost Rs 1.5 lakh has been stolen.

The entire core-networking of the bank is affected. We have lodged FIR with Piplani police station.” SP (South) Rahul Lodha said, “Police is investigating the case. This bank was targeted by unknown burglars in year 2014 in the same way. So we are trying to establish the link. FSL team and sniffer dogs were pressed into job to collect the evidence.” Despite CCTV cameras installed in bulk at every prominent squares and routes, the miscreants still have high morale.

The thieves did not take away cash nor targeted lockers. Cash and lockers are safe, bank officials said.n Bank customers of BoI remained in constant touch with bank officials to know the status of their lockers. Anju Chandel of JK Road who approached the bank to know the status of her locker was assured by the bank manager Prabhat Bhatnagar assured her that lockers are safe and she can verify on Tuesday.