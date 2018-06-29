Bhopal: State’s Amarnath pilgrims stranded in rains

Bhopal: Pilgrims from State heading for Amarnath are being left stranded due to torrential rain on Thursday. Devotees have been asked to take halt at Pahalgam and Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy rainfall delayed the commencement of annual Amarnath Yatra to the cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Pahalgam and Baltal base camps.

Meanwhile, another batch of 336 devotees left from Bhopal for Amarnath pilgrimage on the day. So far, nearly 1000 pilgrims have left the state capital, around five thousands person have got themselves registered from Bhopal for the pilgrimage to the cave shrine.

Om Shakti Seva Mandal general secretary Rinku Bhateja said, “Devotees are leaving for Amarnath Yatra in batches from June 25. Today, another batch of 336 pilgrims left for Amarnath Yatra (pilgrimage). Total 5000 pilgrims got themselves registered for annual pilgrimage.”

While the pilgrims taking shorter Baltal route usually return to the base camp within a day, those taking the traditional Pahalgam route have to trek 42 kilometres, make an overnight stay at one of the stations before they can pay obeisance at the cave shrine, Bhateja informed.

Bhopal Zila Panchayat Chairman Manmohan Nagar said, “Devotees have leaving in batches. Zila Panchayat looks after entire process from registration to arranging things. Today, due to bad weather condition, none of devotees has been allowed to move to shrine.”