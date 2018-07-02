Bhopal: State to get wellness centres, to benefit 1.37 crore families

Bhopal: National Health Mission (NHM) is all set to open wellness centres all across the state to deliver comprehensive primary healthcare to the community. Patients with diabetes, hypertension, cardiac condition and other non-communicable ailments would get free medication and health care at the wellness centre.

National health mission (MP-NHM) mission director S Vishwanathan told the media here on Sunday that centres would be a first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh to provide free check, primary care and medication to about 1.37 crore families, which constitutes around 5.5 crore of the state’s population.

A large section of urban population is expected to benefit from the move. It would provide expensive medication for diabetes and other test kits for free. Under phase I, 28 such centres would be opened in as many districts of MP. Twelve ailments including screening for cancer would also be carried out in these centres.

“The idea behind these centres is to being health care system closer to the home. These centres will provide comprehensive health care, including for non-communicable diseases as well maternal and child health services,” he added. Doctors of Ayurveda, Homoepathy, Unani and others would also be linked to these centres. NHM is expected to make additional recruitments and add to current infrastructure to meet the demand gap for operation of these centres.

As per the guideline of National Health Policy, 2017 the envisioned health and wellness centres would be developed as first referral centre to treat and identify non-communicable ailments. Centres will also provide free essential drugs and diagnostic services. Contribution of private sector through CSR and philanthropic institutions in adopting these centres has not been ruled out.