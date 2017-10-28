Bhopal: State govts not making efforts for uplift of Divyang: Pandey

Bhopal: The state governments are not serious on social and economic upliftment of differently abled people and still have miles to go to improve their lot, said department of empowerment of persons with disabilities (Divyangjan) chief commissioner Kamlesh Kumar Pandey.

Around 2300 posts reserved for Divyang are still lying vacant in Madhya Pradesh, said the chief commissioner while talking to media persons here on Friday. Out of total backlog of 3500 posts, the state government till date has only filled 1200 seats, said the chief commissioner.

Highlighting the steps taken by the Union government for the Divyang, Pandey informed that the 15000 posts reserved for them were lying vacant and to fill them the Central government had launched a drive. The drive was very successful and now only a few posts are left to be filled and which will be done very shortly, he added.

Even as a number of pots reserved for the Divyang are still lying vacant in MP, Pandey showered praises on the work being undertaken to uplift their lot in the state. Stating that MP government was running special programmes for Divyang, he said that government is providing 6 per cent reservations whereas the act had earmarked only 3 per cent. The government is also providing scholarship to Divyang from 6 to 18 years age group, whereas other governments are not running such programmes.

In MP the benefits given to the Divyang are monitored online through Samgra ID, this keeps a check on irregularity, but in other states a number of anomalies have been detected, said the officer. Giving example of Varanasi, the officer informed that on papers an NGO had distributed aids to 350 Divyang, however in reality none of the differently challenged person received anything. He, however, said that the state government should increase the pension amount for Divyang as it is only giving Rs 3000 which the GoI is sending.

“Like in Goa the government is giving Rs 2250 pension to the Divyang and in MP only Rs 300 is being given to them. The other state governments are also giving good amount,” said Pandey.

The new Act Divyangjan Adhikar Adhiniyam 2016, has come into force from April 19, 2017 in the country. Under the act the number of disabilities has been increased from seven to 21 and victims of acid attack and others have also come under its purview. The reservation in government jobs for persons with benchmark disabilities has been increased from 3 per cent to 4 per cent. In the country 2.68 crore people are facing various types of disabilities, in last three years 5500 camps have been organised nationwide where aids and appliances worth Rs 550 crore were distributed to around 8.80 lakh people.