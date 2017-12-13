Bhopal: State Govt to legalise rural encroachments

Bhopal: In a populist move ahead of the assembly elections in the state, the state government has decided to give ownership rights to those in possession of land in rural areas of the state. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the decision at a meeting held to review the provisions of Land Rights Act on Tuesday. All people who were occupying government and private land in villages as on December 31, 2014 will be given ownership rights.

Former chief minister Arjun Singh had given ownership rights to slum dwellers in the urban areas of the state. Chouhan intends to do the same in the rural areas. A person occupying another’s land as on December 31, 2014, will become its owner. The cutoff date vis-à-vis government land would also be the same. However, ownership rights over government land would be given only if the land is ‘dakhal-rahit’.

Besides, land will also be allotted to the landless. They will be given land for building their homes. If the servant of a person is living on his employer’s land after building a house, he too would get ownership rights if he can prove his possession on the basis of a panchnama.

A bill will be brought in the next session of Vidhan Sabha to implement the measure, which has been mooted with an eye on the polls. Sources say that as the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha is a couple of months away, the government may bring an ordinance for the purpose.

Pak refugees too also get ownership rights

The government will also give ownership rights to refugees from Pakistan who have settled here. Such refugees are living in many districts of the state and the issue of giving ownership rights to them was hanging fire for long. The chief minister has decided that a law conferring ownership rights on them would be enacted before March 31, 2018. The collectors would notify land for settling these refugees, who number in lakhs. After that, applications would be sought from them for allotment of land. The ordinance will have provisions regarding the rate at which the land will be provided and how much land would be set aside for the purpose.In addition, ownership rights would be given to people who have built their houses on land allotted to them by the Nawab of Bhopal. Under a merger agreement signed by the Nawab with the Union of India in 1949, the allottees were to retain ownership of the land. The state government had declared them as illegal occupants of the land. The cutoff date for this norm will be January 2000, which may be advanced. Chouhan said that no money would be charged from persons occupying land under the merger agreement. This issue is the subject matter of a long legal dispute and the decision may give electoral mileage to the govt.