Bhopal: State govt misleading farmers, people; wants to benefit middlemen only: Congress

Bhopal: Raising question over state government’s decision to purchase pulses, including moong, tuar and urad at Minimum Support Price (MSP), Burhanpur Congress alleged that decision will only benefit middlemen in the state.

Congress members alleged that state government is misleading farmers and state people.

Couple of days back after onions, government decided to purchase pulses, including moong, tuar and urad at MSP as the market prices slumped.

But after the announcement of the decision, prices of pulses have gone up by almost 10 per cent in the state.

The market price of moong dal had gone down to Rs 5,050 per quintal and the government decided to purchase it at Rs 5,225 per quintal.

Similarly, the market price of tuar dal had decreased to Rs 4,036 per quintal which was much less than its procurement price. Before that, government decided to purchase onions till June 30 through 48 centres in 22 districts across the state.

Taking dig at the state government raising question over state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s intention behind the decision, Congress members here at Burhanpur and Shahpur alleged that Chouhan took decision keeping middlemen interest in mind as no farmer or consumer will benefit from the decision.

Explaining how it will help middlemen to earn maximum profit, Congress leaders claimed that in state, pulses purchase through various government procurement centres across the state have already shut since April 15. As majority of farmers failed to sell their crop as officials present at procurement centres made several excuses and refused to purchase their crop.

Failing to sell their crop, majority of farmers sell their crop to the middlemen at very low rate. Now these middlemen will make good profit selling this crop to the government, Congress leaders alleged.

Congress leaders also claimed that farmers who sold their crop before April 15 are yet to get their payments and now they have no option but to get money from money lenders at high interest rates to purchase seeds, fertilizers ahead of sowing season in the state.