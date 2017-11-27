Bhopal: State clears death for rape of girls up to 12, gangrape

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Sunday cleared bill with provision of capital punishment in case of rape with girls up to 12 years and gangrape. The bill will now be tabled in Vidhan Sabha in the Winter Session. After assembly’s approval, the bill will be sent to President for his nod. Amendment has been made in the sections, which deal with rape—376 AA and 376 DA of IPC.

During media briefing, finance minister Jayant Mallaya said, “In amendments made in the IPC, action would be taken under section 394(A) in the case of rape on pretext of marriage. Bond will be filled by habitual offenders in crime against women.” He further said that courts would be requested to hear out public prosecutor before granting bail to rape accused. Punishment has been enhanced even in cases of attacks on women and eve-teasing.

A provision of Rs 1 lakh fine too has been made in the proposed bill, he added. During discussion in Cabinet meeting, minister Gopal Bhargava said, “Such provisions are fine in urban area. In rural areas it will encourage fake cases and reports. Mostly middle-aged women claim of rape,” The CM said that age bar or limitation cannot be fixed in cases of rape or eve-teasing.