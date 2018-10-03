Bhopal: SPAKSS now a political outfit, will contest all assembly seats

Launching the party here on Tuesday, Heeralal Trivedi, national president of Samanya Pichhda Alpshankyak Kalyan Samaj Sanstha party, said it will be their duty to treat all Indians at par as per Article 14 in the Constitution and ensure their rights too. The president announced the names of the 13 party office-bearers in which four vice-presidents and others were present. He said, “We are not against the SC/ST reservations. We want a rationalised system wherein more and more people are covered by the quota system and it should not be enjoyed by some only.”

He added that the party will contest in all the 230 seats in the Assembly elections. The party, he said, will have several issues on its agenda but the topmost ones would be to oppose the newly formed SC/ST Atrocity Act and also protest reservations in promotions. He said the party will fight the Lok Sabha polls too. The party would also put up candidates at SC/ST reserved seats.

“The party will provide 24 per cent reservation to the OBCs in the state if it forms the government,” he said. Currently, OBCs are entitled to 14 per cent reservations. The party registration is underway and few procedures were left. “But if the Election Commission does not provide us with the symbol, we will contest the elections as Independent candidates”.

He said it was a litmus test for the voters this time. They (voters) need to reckon with the forces that can bring about a change. He said the situation was something akin to that of 1977 when the voters decided to bring in the Janata Party and recently the Aam Admi Party was brought to power by the voters in Delhi in 2014.” The party’s vice-president Dr KL Sahu said, “Youth and women will play a vital role in the elections and will get tickets for crucial seats.”

He added that in the present scenario, people from all walks of life were facing problems. “Due to bad import policy, the farmers are not getting adequate price of their produce, demonetisation and GST had dented the fortunes of small and marginal businessmen. Drastic measures are needed to provide relief to the masses.