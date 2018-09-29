Bhopal: SPAKS rally tomorrow over SC/SC Act amendment

Samanya Pichhara Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj Sanstha (SPAKS) will hold Kranti-Rally on Sunday seeking withdrawal of amendments in SC/ST (prevention of Atrocities Act). Other likeminded outfits are likely to extend their support to the protest, claimed the organization. SPAKS patron Dr Hiralal Trivedi, interacting with media here on Friday claimed people from all walks of life will participate in the Kranti rally which will commence from Kaliasot Adventure Ground.

Speaking about their demands Trivedi said that the government should withdraw amendments in the SC/ST Act and provide equal opportunities to all without making any discrimination on the basis of castes. Benefit of reservations should be granted only once in the lifetime, he stressed.

Similarly, provision of creamy layer should also be introduced for SC/ST as it is currently available to OBCs, said Trivedi. He demanded comprehensive review of 68-year-old reservations policy. He alleged that just to score political mileage ahead of the elections chief minister announced that arrest under the act will be done only after thorough investigation, however, the government has issued no orders in this connection.

Speaking about the upcoming elections, Trivedi said, that the organisation has applied with Election Commission seeking party symbol. SPAKS members have been asked to file applications for candidature and so far 70 applications have been received. Reacting on AJAKS comments and slogans ‘No Votes to Swarna candidates’, he said that this is the thing that SPAKS wants to erase from the society. “This will not happen until and unless reservation is scrapped. Quota benefits should be ensured on economic status. Students of weaker sections of society should only get reservation.”