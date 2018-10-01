Bhopal: SPAKS mega rally blasts Centre over quota system

The Samanya Pichhara Alpshankhyak Kalyan Samaj (SPAKS), in its mega Kranti Rally on Sunday, stressed on economic-based reservations instead of caste-based reservations. It blamed the BJP government for dividing Hindus over reservations by making amendment to the SC/ST Atrocity Act in the country. As none of the MPs raised the voice in Parliament against the amendment, it will be dearer for both the major political parties BJP as well as Congress in the elections. SPAKS leaders announced that SPAKS Party will be launched on October 2.

SPAKS patron Hiralal Trivedi said, “The government has ensured reservation for SC/ST from cradle to crematorium. When a child is born, general class is given Rs 1600 while SC/ST is given Rs 14000. After death, general is given Rs 1000 and reserved categories are given Rs 2000. We are not against SC/ST as there are many members of OBC, SC/ST in SPAKS. Ex-MLA Dhirendra Singh Dhiru is with us. In fact, the amendment will break social harmony. ”

Supreme Court lawyer Kumar Parimal said, “It was victory for us that SC/ST Atrocity Act was not transferred from 5-member Constitutional bench to 7 members despite frequent request from advocates who appeared on behalf of SC/ST side and government side. Secondly, it is also victory that SC refused to give benefit of reservation to creamy layer in SC/ST. Thirdly, the government has been instructed to put up data on a regular basis after examination of efficiency. Fourthly, there is clear cut instruction to make investigation before registering FIR in SC/ST Atrocity act.”

Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi said, “We will teach both BJP as well as Congress lesson in the elections. Government is dividing Hindus. Karni Sena will not tolerate. We have to intensify SPAKS movement from door to door. We had supported PM Modi in the last elections but this time, we will not. Similarly, even we will not support the Congress as it did not oppose the amendment. We assure SPAKS for full support.”

Veena Ghanekar, IAS, said, “Even the British could not divide the Hindus. Now BJP government did it. Even our elected Parliamentarians could not raise voice in Parliament against amendment. Seventy-eight per cent MPs are non-SC/ST categories.” SPAKS’s youth wing president Abhishek Soni said, “Trains have been cancelled. Road routes have been diverted. Despite all odds, such a huge gathering here in SPAKS Kranti Rally. It is shot in arms for us. We have to intensify the movement against both the major political parties BJP as well as Congress.”

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi said, “It is a matter of our dignity of the upper caste people. Government has hit it. So, we will work to ensure to ousting the government. We want social harmony in the country. We will strengthen social fabrics. But with this amendment, Hindus are divided. Government is playing game “divide and rule” and we will not allow it.” Those who also shared the dais prominently include Sudha Chaudhary, IAS, Sagar ex-Malya Kamla Bua, journalist Lalit Shashtri, ex-MLA Dhirendra Singh “Dhiru”, Sanskriti Bachao Manch president Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, and large number of Karne Sena members.