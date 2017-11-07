Bhopal: SP who guffawed at gang rape smells controversy in her removal

Bhopal: Superintendent of police, railways, Anita Malaviya, who was given marching orders after the surfacing of a video showing her guffawing while saying how persistent media enquiries about the gang-rape had given her a headache, has said that her removal smacked of a conspiracy.

The IPS official said that she had curbed certain irregularities that were rampant in the GRP and because of that, she had become a thorn in the flesh for her superiors and some other people of influence. And that, she claimed, was why she was shunted out. Malaviya has been posted as AIG in the PHQ. She has been charged with taking the case casually. Malaviya said that the gang-rape victim was like her daughter.

The victim was so hurt by SP’s behaviour that she had remarked that such officials should be sacked, instead of just being shifted from one post to another. This is not for the first time that Malaviya has courted controversy. Some years back, she had clashed with the then SP Pavan Shrivastava and had even got a formal complaint registered against him.

Chaudhary’s removal miffs IPS fraternity

The IPS officials are sore with the government’s decision to remove Yogesh Chaudhary, IG, Bhopal Zone, after the gang-rape incident. Chaudhary is a competent officer and he was not directly responsible for the shabby treatment which the victim received at the hands of local police, they argue. Sources said that senior IPS officials have conveyed their displeasure over Chaudhary’s removal to the DGP Rishi Shukla.