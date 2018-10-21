Bhopal: Sniffer dogs deployed as screening system fails

Railways officials, GRP and RPF jointly swung into action on Saturday after the alert issued on the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) threat to blow off Railway stations. Sniffer dogs were deployed at platforms for the checking. GRP police persons were also deployed in security of the passengers.

Meanwhile, Bhopal DRM Shobhan Chaudhary said, “Baggage Screening System is not functioning at all. We have taken up the issue with higher ups. Hopefully, we will get it repaired or replaced by the concerning company which had installed it. Secondly, some of the CCTVs cameras may not be working but mostly are in working condition. Besides, our security persons deployed sniffer dogs at platforms for checking at both the Railways stations—Bhopal Railway Station and Habibganj Railway stations. We are having on regular vigil on security.”

GRP DSP NK Nahar said, “We have carried out an exercise at both the Railway stations—Habibganj and Bhopal Railway station in morning as well as in noon. It is festive seasons, GRP routinely beefs up security at platforms.” GRP TI Hemant Shrivastava said, “We have tightened the security at platforms. Our teams have checked the luggage of the passengers and crossed checked the suspects. Till elections, the process will continue.”

ISS comprises of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras, Access Control, Personal and Baggage Screening System and Bomb Detection and Disposal System. 102 railway stations in India have been covered with CCTV surveillance system under ISS.