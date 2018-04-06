Bhopal: Shocked Salman Khan Fans, activists share their views on his sentence

Bhopal: We are extremely shocked to hear that Salman Khan has been handed punishment but we can’t go against the court order, said die-hard fans of Salman Khan in the city while reacting on the verdict of the Jodhpur court which has sentenced the Bollywood the superstar to five-year jail term and fined Rs 10,000 on Thursday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The actor will have to spend the night in Jodhpur Jail as his bail hearing in Sessions Court has been posted for tomorrow.

They told Free Press that if we did something wrong, we should be punished. One of his die-hard fan said,”Salman is a nice actor and on every Eid, we eagerly wait for his movie, but this year, it may not happen.”

Usmaan Ullah Khan, businessman

Dukh to bahot hai… [(We) are very sad (about it)]. It should not happen so. Salman is a very good human being he is not a criminal. He has done all sorts of roles whether it is of a Hindu or a Muslim. He never discriminated against anyone. If he was guilty in the case, why the court didn’t gave the same verdict earlier.

Why it took 20 years. Not just I but my whole family is die-hard fan of him. They are also in shock. I didn’t miss his single movie. The last movie which I watched was ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. I have faith in god, and will make dua (pray) that he gets bail soon.

Aatif Yar Khan, tax consultant

It is really shocking news for die-hard fan of Salman Khan like me, but what can we do. We can’t challenge law. I haven’t missed even a single movie of Salman. In fact I eagerly wait for his movie on Eid, which I think is not possible this time due to the court judgement. During Ramzan, we are not allowed to watch movies. So I used to watch his movie along with my cousins from the money which we get in the form of Eidi (monetary gift given on Eid by elders to younger ones on the occasion of Eid).

Shalini Gupta, film and theatre artist

As an actor , I admire his work. But if he has done wrong then he should be punished. After all, the court must have given its verdict on the basis of evidences. I am no one to raise question mark on its verdict. At the same time, the judiciary system of the country is flexible. Here, people take advantage of their power and position in manipulating the decision. So this kind of decision will set an example.

Apoorva Shukla, theatre and TV actor

As a fan, I am disappointed, but I respect law and the decision of court. No one is above the Constitution. I have been watching his movie since childhood. He is a very good actor. Guddu Charlie, theatre actor. Anyone who does wrong should be punished be it Salman Khan or Sharukh Khan. So I respect the judgement of the court. As an actor, he is good.

I welcome the verdict of the court. It sends out the message that whatever the status one may have one cannot escape the arm of the law. We can’t kill animals whether they are wild or domesticated. We have an Animal Protection Law to prevent them.

– Dr. Manilal Vilayat, CEO, PETA, India.

The guilty verdict shows, whether you are Salman Khan or an ordinary citizen, the facts will be heard by a court and the law will prevail. It is highly unusual for a wildlife case to drag on like this and so what others can be sure of is that if they commit a crime against an animal, they will be booked, and when PETA India is involved, we will always push for a maximum penalty.

– Sachin Bangera, Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations PETA India

It is very good decision, but it took long time. It should have been taken earlier. The actor has done a very heinous act and for this, he should have got life imprisonment.

– Umashanker Tiwari, social activist