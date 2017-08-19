Bhopal: ‘Shivraj will be BJP’s face in next state polls’

Bhopal: Putting an end to rumours about leadership change in state, BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday categorically declared that the next assembly elections would be fought under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shah also denied that he was joining the Union ministry. In an informal discussion with media persons at the residence of minister Narottam Mishra, Shah said, “Note it down. I will work in the organisation”.

When asked what made him enter the Rajya Sabha he said that as the term of Gujarat Vidhan Sabha was ending, he chose to enter the Upper House. Shah said that the party was firm on its decision that leaders above 75 years of age would not be given any position in the government or the organisation. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said that his every decision was actuated by national interest. “Just see the impact of demonetisation.

The number of Income Tax assesses has jumped from 18 lakh to 91 lakh”, he said. Shah alleged that the media had distorted his statement on Gorakhpur tragedy. “Everyone knows all that had happened in Congress’ regimes. They have no business demanding resignation of anyone”. He said that he works for 17 hours a day. “I go wherever organisational general secretary asks me to”, he added.

Nandkumar gets an earful from nat’l prez

BJP national president Amit Shah’s no-nonsense attitude was visible on the very first day of his visit. A couple of minutes after the state party president Nandkumar Singh Chouhan began a long-winding speech welcoming Shah at the first meeting scheduled for the day at the BJP office, Shah interrupted him. “Bhaisaheb, I haven’t come here to listen to speeches. Don’t bother with debit-credit. I am here to know the balance”, he said.