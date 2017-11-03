Bhopal: Shivraj unfolds kisan agenda on lines of Diggi’s Dalit agenda

Bhopal: Political pundits believe that Digvijay Singh’s Dalit agenda, which he unveiled before 2003 assembly elections, contributed significantly to the end of his decade-long rule in the state. They argue that Digvijay Singh had got so obsessed with the Dalit agenda that he had lost sight of the problems and aspirations of other sections of the population.

Shivraj seems to be treading in the footsteps of Digvijay Singh with his Kisan agenda becoming the be-all and end-all of the government. Since the Mandsaur firing, Shivraj seems to be focussing solely on drawing up schemes and making announcements centred on the farmers. What is interesting is that is that the farmers are still dissatisfied and resentful. Their expectations from the government know no bounds. They appear to be crying for the moon.

On the other hand, other sections of population are getting frustrated over farmers’ problems, which are drawing all the government’s attention. The Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana was the umpteenth attempt of the government to placate the growers. But it is showing all signs of becoming a millstone round the government’s neck.

The state government has made about 100 announcements for the farmers in last five months. But farmers created ruckus in mandis. Somehow, they have come to acquire the impression that all the schemes and announcements of the farmers are actually benefitting the traders.

According to an officer who was in the inner circle of Digvijay Singh in 2002, the then chief minister’s Dalit agenda had triggered a virtual class struggle across the state with Dalits on one side and the non-Dalits on the other side. The then government did everything it could for Dalits but it got votes of neither the Dalits, nor of non-Dalits.

A similar situation seems to be taking shape in the state with tension brewing between the farmers, traders and government employees. Due to the government’s obsession with the farmers and their issues, other sections are feeling neglected. Whether it is the campaign for reducing the pendency of revenue cases or any other scheme – all are actuated by the desire to make the farmers happy.

Farmers’ leader Shivkumar Sharma said that the present dispensation, despite its pretensions, is far from farmer-friendly. He said that whatever the government is doing is only benefitting the traders and grain merchants. “The government’s calculations of per hectare productivity are flawed. And correct decisions cannot be taken on the basis of misleading data. That is why, the government’s schemes and decisions are not benefitting farmers,” he said.

Political analysts say that the Indian Constitution envisages a welfare government but that does mean that the government should focus only on the welfare of a particular class, caste or community.

Modi’s agenda on the back burner

The state government’s newfound love for the farmers is leading it away from PM Narendra Modi’s agenda. Modi had launched a campaign for opening Jandhan bank accounts. Post-demonetisation, the Modi government has been promoting cashless transactions. However, the government’s insistence at traders paying upto Rs 50,000 in cash to farmers, obviously, goes against the grain of Modi’s cashless campaign.

Onion leaves a bad taste in mouth

The resentment over the botched-up onion procurement refuses to die. The government had purchased onions for Rs 8 per kg and sold them to traders for Rs 2 crore. Now, onion is selling at the rate of Rs 40-50 per kg. Obviously, it is a windfall for the traders. Farmer leaders say that the traders are not only minting money now but they had minted money during the procurement process also by buying onions from farmers at a pittance and then selling the stocks to the government at the rate of Rs 8 per kg.