Bhopal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan asks bureaucrats to reach out to masses

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday asked bureaucrats to meet common people as often as possible in order to solve their problems.

“When we leaders can meet and listen to the problems of people, why can’t bureaucrats do that,” Chouhan said while addressing the inaugural programme of three-day MP IAS Association Meet organised at RCVP Naronha Administrative and Management Academy auditorium. The subject of IAS Association Meet 2017 is artificial intelligence and governance.

In his address, he talked about the problems politicians face from bureaucrats. “Some officers deny possibility of success of new schemes. They say it is not possible to run this scheme. Other officers say that situation would remain the same no matter what you will do. This attitude has to change,” Chouhan remarked.

Speaking further, he said government cannot end problems and need support of society. “That’s why it is necessary that bureaucrats meet people to listen to their problems and demands and chalk out different ways to solve them,” Chouhan said. Citing example, he said that women’s safety and empowerment are areas where government requires society’s support.

During his speech, he asked bureaucrats to become reformists and change the existing situation required for society’s all round growth.

“Those in civil services are here by their choice and mostly come from middle class families. You are well aware of the problems and sufferings of people. So you must chalk out innovative ways to solve them,” Chouhan said. The chief minister praised officers for hard work they put in but said more needs to be done.