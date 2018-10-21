Bhopal: Shivraj has earned his place with hard work, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union minister and state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, in a meeting of yuva morcha on Saturday, said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan had not become Chief Minister easily and he had carved a niche for himself through hard work.

Morcha will simultaneously hold town hall meetings in all 230 assemblies across MP on October 28. All top leaders of the party are slated to attend this meeting. Pradhan said a morcha member would become state’s CM in 2028. He said Shivraj Singh was also a product of morcha. The aim of morcha should not be get tickets. He said the workers of the morcha would take out a four-day bike rally from October 29 and each of them would contact with minimum 50 beneficiaries.

Yuva morcha not to seek ticket

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), state president Abhilash Pandey has said that the youth wing not seek ticket this time. He said the morcha would work for the formation of BJP government in MP. The office bearers of various morchas of BJP are seeking tickets. Yuva Morcha president Pandey is considered to be contender for Jabalpur seat. Pandey’s announcement is being taken as a withdrawal of his candidature.