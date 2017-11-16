Bhopal: Shivpuri bus stand still remains neglected

Shivpuri: The only bus stand in the district is in shambles. No one seems to be interested to oversee the facility. Passengers are forced to spend chilly nights in the open. What is surprising is that the authority is spending Rs 17 lakh every year on its upkeep. The contractors, who are given contracts for providing sanitation and other services, go into hibernation after getting the work order.

As for the municipal committee functionaries are concerned, they are more worried about their commission than providing facilities to the passengers. The bus stand does not even have a drinking water facility. There is a rain basera on the bus stand premises. But it is also in bad shape. The staffers appointed to manage it by the contractors are habitual criminals, who steal belongings of the passengers staying there. The rain basera has become a den of drunkards and gamblers.

The waiting room for passengers is worse off. The window panes are missing and passengers have to brave chilling winds.