Bhopal: Shaurya Smarak footfalls dwindle to a quarter post-ticketing
Bhopal: With novelty wearing off and the introduction of ticketing system, the number of visitors to the Shaurya Smarak in the city has witnessed a sharp fall.
The war memorial, spread over a sprawling 12 acres, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 14, 2016. Entry was free till February 28, 2016. During this period, 8 lakh persons visited the memorial – averaging 2 lakh per month.
From March 1, ticketing was introduced. Though the charges were nominal (Rs 10 per person for individuals above 10 years of age and Rs 5 per person for groups of more than 20 from institutions) but it has had a massive impact on the footfalls. In the nine months (March – November 2017) since the introduction of ticketing, only 4 lakh persons visited the Smarak- an average of just 50,000 per month. This means that the number of visitors post-ticketing is barely one-fourth of the pre-ticketing numbers.
Director of Shaurya Smarak Sanjay Yadav told Free Press, “No doubt, the numbers are down but it cannot be attributed solely to ticketing system. It is obvious that the new things have a greater attraction. Still, around 1000 people visit the Smarak daily and on weekends, it is between 2000-4000.” “Though people of all age-groups come visiting but the number of youngsters and students is higher”, he said.
Officials say that ticketing was introduced to prevent the memorial from turning into a picnic spot and the haunt of lovebirds as also to protect its solemnity. “Many people return from the gate when we tell them that they cannot take eatables inside”, said a security guard manning the entry to the Smarak.
IGRMS draws 1500-2000 visitors a day
The Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city draws around 1500 visitors per day. The corresponding figure for the Regional Science Centre is around 500. Tribal Museum is visited by an average of 400 persons a day. “The figure will be around 2000 if we include children”, says Ashok Sharma, PRO of IGRMS.
Memorial showcases gallantry of soldiers
Shaurya Smarak has been developed as a public park with dedicated galleries and landmark in the memory of war heroes who had shown their gallantry in the wars with Pakistan and China. The galleries portray the original handmade art pieces and portraits of war heroes. Many displays show the various ranks and badges of different ranks of Army, Navy and Air force. Some galleries are dedicated to Paramvir Chakra and Mahavir Chakra awardees with short description of their heroic acts. The models of various warships, submarine, aircraft are also on display.