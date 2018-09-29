Bhopal: ‘Share only essential information to stop cyber crime’

Speaking in a workshop on sensitisation on comprehensive manual for safety and security of children in school at Samanvay Bhawan on Friday Bhopal AIG of Cyber Crime Sudeep Goenka said, “Social media is a medium for freedom of speech and expression for public while it has also led to increase in cyber crime. Mostly children have fallen prey to this crime. We should only share the most essential information because miscreants misuse our personal information.”

The workshop was organised by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and MP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPSCPCR). Nearly 150 teachers, principals and directors of the private schools from across the state took part in it. Goenka said, “There is need to be careful while using social media because people are misusing it. We don’t share our password and pin to anyone. We should always make unique password so that no one can hack it.”

“Nowadays, 13-years-old children start using Facebook and they make email id before 18. So, it is the responsibility of parents to keep an eye on them,” he added. The workshop was divided into three sessions. In the first session, chairman of MP commission for protection of child rights, Raghvendra Sharma informed the participants about the right to education (RTE), Juvenile Justice Act and the working process of the child commission. He said “There is a negative feeling prevails about the children security in society. We have organised this workshop to sensitise children towards their security. The case of sexual abuse is increasing due to lack of sensitivity in society.”

In the third session NCPCR’s technical advisor, Rajnikant informed the gathering about the safety measures of transportation for children, formulated by disasters management, RTO, women and child development, police department and Supreme Court guideline.

How to deal when chidren act like mature persons “These days, children become mature early in their life. Students of class 4 and 5 make girlfriends and boyfriends. It has become a big problem for us. And we do not know how to deal with it,” said a teacher during a question-answer session at a workshop. In response Rajnikant said, “We can tackle such situation by making children our friend. There is need to understand our children and talk openly to them.” Question related to RTE, FIR Apps, social media, cyber fraud were also asked. One of the teachers also suggested the commission to make some guidelines for parents regarding child protection.

60 % cyber crime is related to financial fraud

Goenka told media persons that 60 % cyber crime is related to financial fraud while 30% related to social media. I think, creating awareness is the only solution to get rid of the crime. A syllabus on cyber ethics should start in schools and colleges. Government has also made a portal (cybercrime.gov.in) recently where people can report cases. He said “We get 20 complaints on the portal across the state but we are getting complaints of financial fraud. “