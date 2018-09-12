Bhopal: Serial killer Khamra confesses involvement in 33 killings

Adesh Khamra, the alleged serial killer has confessed three more murders. Till date, Khamra has confessed to have killed as many as 33 truckers. In his latest confession, Khamra, the king pin of the gang, accepted his involvement in killing of two brothers and a truck driver in Gwalior-Chambal region in 2010. With his confession, police have now cracked an eight year old case of murder of two siblings and a truck driver.

The accused so far has confessed to his involvement in 33 cases of killing drivers and cleaners, said deputy inspector general (DIG) Dharmendra Chaudary. We are in touch with police of as many as 6 states as either the gang had committed murder there or some vital clues could be recovered in connection to the crime from these states, said Chaudhary while addressing the media.

Truckers Rajesh Yadav and Manoj Yadav, both siblings, had gone missing in 2010 and their missing complaints were filed in Betul. Later their bodies were found dumped in Birora and Malanpur respectively and subsequently cases were registered in local police stations. Khamra also accepted to have killed a driver whose body was recovered from Bhind in the same year.

SIT which has now taken up the case will bring to fore more chilling revelations in connection with the killings. The sensational case had created shock waves after police claimed that Khamra and his gang had killed 14 truck drivers and cleaners and then looted their trucks. However, the number chilling murder kept growing with each passing day as the accused confessed to their crime. Today the number of their killings stands at 33. The SIT will also scan the one-year call details of Khamra to ascertain the locations he had been and his involvement in the crime.

Two sent to police remand

Meanwhile, Misrod police on Tuesday produced the two accused Jaikaran and Mahesh in the court. While jaikaran has been sent to police remand (PR) till September 19, Mahesh was sent to the Jail.