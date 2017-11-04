Bhopal: ‘Separate police wing to monitor crime against women’

Bhopal: Director general of police Rishi Shukla has described the incident of rape near GRP police station as shameful. Stating that action has already been taken against policemen who were negligent, Shukla admitted that police were quite late in filing the FIR in the rape matter. “But we have also taken stern action and even accused have been arrested. We were very prompt this way, compared to what other states do,” he told Free Press.

Responding to a query, he said that a separate wing has been constituted in the state to deal with crime against women with iron hand. At state level, a DIG level official Sudhir Laad has been assigned to look into such incidents. At district level, there will be a DSP rank official who will report to the state level head. “In this way, we have re-organised the structure by constituting a separate wing to deal with crime against women,” Shukla said.