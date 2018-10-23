Bhopal: Seeking suggestion doesn’t amounts to MCC breach: VL Kantha Rao

To seek suggestions from the public is not violation of Election Model Code of Conduct, said chief electoral officer VL Kantha Rao here on Monday. Rao was responding to a complaint filed by the Congress against BJP’s Samridh Madhya Pradesh campaign. The detailed report on the campaign being launched by BJP has been sought from Bhopal collector, said Rao addressing a press conference here. However, he clarified that asking for people’s suggestions does not account for EMCC violation.

BJP on Saturday had announced 15-day campaign, with the tagline Mera Sujhav Mera Chunav (my suggestion my election), under which it would seek suggestions from people on how to make Madhya Pradesh prosperous. Congress had taken objection to it and had approached the Election commission seeking action against the BJP for poll code violation.

Speaking about the spoof videos doing rounds on social media, The CEO said that a complaint regarding same has been sent to police. Rao informed that in last 15 days since the enforcement of election code, in all 366 FIRs were registered for code violation, the Election Commission till date has received 830 complaints in this connection, he added.

Nearly 11.94 lakh cases pertaining to defacement of property have been registered and action on 11.59 lakh cases has been initiated. He informed that the Jan Sunvai had been put on hold. Taking note of the complaint filed by Congress regarding CM Helpline, Rao said that we have called a report from the government to inquire if the helpline was operational or not.

During this period, Rs 2.80 crore cash was seized, informed Rao, adding that income tax department is scanning the amount. Around 60,000 litres illicit liquor has been seized and 10,800 cases have been registered in this connection, said Rao. He also informed that police, narcotics and teams of central narcotics have seized drug worth Rs 5 crore.

EC strict on ‘paid news’

ECI has taken strict steps to check ‘paid news’, to assess the content, district and state level media certification and monitoring committees have been instituted. During 2013 Assembly polls, expense observers had lodged 486 complaints , while district-level committee had found 237 cases of ‘paid news’ and the returning officers had sent notice to the candidates then. In 17 cases, the expenses had been included in the poll