Bhopal: Scindia’s prestige at stake in by-elections

Bhopal: The prestige of Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is at stake in the impending by-polls in Kolaras and Mungaoli assembly constituencies. For one, both fall in the Scindia’s bastion of yore. And two, the Congress has just won the Chitrakoot bye-polls and if it fails to continue its winning streak, Scindia would have to apportion a major share for it. As a masterstroke, Scindia may pit his wife

Priyadarshini Raje from Mungaoli. Since country’s independence, no Scindia has lost any poll in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

On the other hand, winning at least one, and if possible both, seats has become imperative for the BJP, unless it wants to create an impression that it is losing its sheen in the state. The BJP is presently focussing on both the seats. Besides four ministers, a bunch of organisational leaders have been deployed in the two constituencies. Looking at the seriousness with which the BJP is taking the electoral battle, Scindia is unwilling to take any risks.

Scindia has been looking for a suitable candidate from Mungaoli but has failed to find one. Many relatives of Mahendra Singh Kalukheda, the Congress MLA whose death has necessitated the bye-polls, are desirous of contesting; but caste equations do not favour them. Both the seats are Yadav dominated but the party cannot field Yadav candidates from both. And that is why, Scindia is toying with the idea of fielding his wife to turn the tables on the BJP.

Priyadarshini Raje’s name has been added to the voter’s list of Shivpuri district. Though it is not necessary for a candidate to be a voter from the district but the move is being seen as a part of Scindia’s poll strategy. Priyadarshini is a well known face in the Guna LS constituency. She had extensively campaigned for her husband in the last general elections. If Priyadarshini contests from Mungaoli, the Congress party’s victory will be almost certain. This will enable Scindia to focus on Kolaras.