Bhopal: Scindia visits Kamla Bai, assures support in fight

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Guna, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday visited 85-year-old woman who sustained a fractured in left hand after beaten up by police during the farmers protests on June 9 at Fanda village, 20 km away from Bhopal.

Scindia reached at the house of injured Kamla Bai Mewada at around 3 pm along with many party workers and assured her of justice.

“I am here to understand your pain and fight your battle. I will ensure that justice is delivered to you,” said Scindia to Kamla Bai while enquiring about her health as she is on indefinite fast demanding the release of her son and four grandsons who were arrested on the charges of stone pelting and rioting during the protests. Speaking to Free Press, Kamla Bai’s grandson Deepak Mewade said that she is still reluctant to eat anything.

“It has been four days since she is on indefinite fast demanding the release of her family members. Today also when Scindia came, she refused to eat anything. She is already unwell after getting beaten by the police but now her health has further deteriorated as she is refusing to eat or drink anything. She is just lying on the cot in the verandah of the house and saying that she will only have a meal with her sons when they return home,” added Deepak.

Kamla Bai was beaten by the policemen when she along with her family members were at their home located near state highway-18 in Fanda village during the protest by farmers on Friday. Police had beaten her up and her family members alleging that they were involved in stone pelting and damaging public property. On Saturday, during CM’s ‘peace fast’ at Dussehra Ground in Govindpura locality, Kamla Bai tried to meet the CM along with her family members but the police quickly took her away before she could meet him. Besides the demand of releasing her son and four grandsons from the jail, she is also demanding a meeting with chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan to narrate her ordeal.