Bhopal: Scindia takes lead, starts poll preparations

Bhopal: To save the image, Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia has already started the booth and sector level management to win the upcoming two by-elections in the state. The BJP, which suffered humiliation and defeat at the hustings, is still to come out of despair and start afresh.

The Election Commission of India is yet to decide the dates for by-polls for Kolaras and Mungaoli Assembly seats, however buoyed by the victory in recent by polls, the Congress is upbeat and has started preparations at ground level. The victory of Congress in Ater and Chitrakoot by-elections in which the party showed its united power against the ruling BJP, has boosted the moral of the Congressmen. The responsibility Chitrakoot seat was given to the leader of opposition Ajay Singh and he showed his management skill by winning the election.

The by-polls on the two Assembly seats have been necessitated following the untimely demise of Congress MLAs. Scindia, under whose area of influence the two constituencies fall, has been given the responsibility to continue the wining tempo in favour of Congress party and also to save his image. Scindia, who is seen as Congress’ face in the upcoming assembly polls in the state, will have to endorse his claim by winning the two seats

If sources are to be believed, the congress leader had started the poll preparations around a month back. Every constituency has been divided into 24 sectors each and at every booth 10 youths have been appointed. Every booth and sector in-charge are directly in contact with Scindia on WhatsApp group and are sharing every little thing which may prove significant in winning the seats. The leader is also in regular touch and is delivering instructions as and when required.

The Congressmen are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure their victory in these two assembly seats. The seat of Mungaoli of Guna district went vacant as the MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukhera had passed away on September 11. Kolaras seat in Shivpuri fell vacant following the demise of Congress MLA Ram Singh Yadav on October 18.