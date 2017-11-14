Bhopal: Schoolchildren to be made aware of ill effects of watching porn

Bhopal: The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed that a campaign be launched to make the school students aware of the ill effects of visiting pornographic sites. He also said that liquor shops around girls’ schools, hostels and religious places should be closed. The chief minister was addressing a meeting on controlling crime against women here on Monday.

He also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken in the meeting held last week. He said that GPS and CCTV cameras should be compulsorily fitted in school-college and public transport buses. The recognition of institutions which do not comply with this directive should be cancelled. CCTV cameras should be installed at the main gates of girls’ hostels.

The health department personnel should be trained to deal with victims of crimes against women with sensitivity and they should be provided medical help without any delay.

The meeting was told that the police department was organising contact programmes in schools and colleges and training would be provided to the field staff of the police force to ensure that complaints of crimes against women are registered immediately. The cases which are already registered should be investigated promptly. He also said that presence of a woman conductor should be made compulsory in school buses and the transport department should direct the schools to get police verification of the drivers and conductors done.

It was decided that one-stop centres should be established in all district headquarters before Match next year.