People from across the state came to Bhopal to attend BJP’s workers convention at Jamboori Maidan on Tuesday. PM Modi, BJP national president Amit Shah, and others addressed the gathering. On the sidelines of the convention participants shared their candid views with the Free Press. Akhilesh Pandey of Katni said, “PM Narendra Modi has succeeded in creating his niche at international level as a statesman.

His towering image will pay dividend to BJP in coming Lok Sabha polls as well as assembly polls. Besides, pro-public schemes like Ashuman Yojana, PM Housing Scheme, Smart Cities Project among others will be added advantage for BJP in coming polls.” Pravin Singh Maravi of Anuppur (Shahdol) said, “PM Narendra Modi has highest TRP amongst the PM candidates. PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana are very popular in public. These things will translate into votes for BJP in coming polls.”

Varoon Bhorkar of Bhopal, said, “PM Modis schemes are very popular. Mudra scheme is very useful. Initiative has been taken for electrifying villages. Electricity will be ensured in 18,000 villages. These things will translate into votes for BJP in coming elections.” Rakesh Goel of Indore said, “PM Modi performance is excellent. He made all round development in the country. Schemes launched by him reflect his vision. There is no dissatisfaction in public over the performance of Modi as he launched schemes for all the sections of the society.”

Ashok Chauhan of Budani said, “PM Modi is a visionary. He maintained his image at global level. Many schemes have been launched.” Neelesh Patel of Nasrullaganj said, “Modi is future of the country while CM Shivraj Singh is the future of MP. Tremendous development work has been done for the welfare of the common man. People are happy with Modi’s tenure as compared to Manmonhan Singh who faced the brunt of public ire on all fronts.” Rupesh Singh of Sehore said, “During Congress regime, petrol increased from Rs43 to Rs 73 per liter but no one raised the voice against it. But now it has increased from Rs 73 per liter to Rs86 per liter. Congress is provoking the innocent people who are protesting over petrol and diesel price.”