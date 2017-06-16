Bhopal: SBI honchos interact with SME customers

Bhopal: A Town Hall meeting was organised by SBI for SME customers at Bhopal on Thursday with a view to bridge the communication gap between the bank and its customers, to enlighten the customers about its various schemes and services and to provide the customers a space to come up with their suggestions and grievances in order to improve the customer service. A message of chief general manager KT Ajit was read out in the inaugural session of the meeting.

Ajit, in his message stated that being a 200 year old bank, SBI has earned a prestigious position in the country and entrepreneurs and customers should avail the advantage of SBI’s reputation, network and transparency. He further said that SBI organises these meetings to get the correct feedback to improve its offerings and services. Ajit further said that SME is one of the most important segments of the bank and therefore Bank has introduced number of schemes for various SME customers as per their requirement.

Addressing the gathering, DGM Bhopal module Naval Kishore Sharma said that a processing cell dedicated to SME customers has been constituted by the Bank and a team of specialist officers has also been formed to facilitate quick loan sanction, disbursement and to provide post-sanction services to the SME customers with borrowings of Rs 10 lakh and more.